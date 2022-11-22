Korea Investment CORP Trims Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Korea Investment CORP cut its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 368,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,083 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $90,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 240.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Dollar General by 119.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dollar General news, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 44,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.04, for a total value of $10,781,983.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,755 shares in the company, valued at $9,175,975.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 44,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.04, for a total transaction of $10,781,983.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,175,975.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John W. Garratt sold 9,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.11, for a total value of $2,278,712.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,887,745.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 285,422 shares of company stock worth $68,676,137 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar General Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DG traded down $3.41 on Tuesday, reaching $254.30. The company had a trading volume of 38,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,665,085. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $183.25 and a 52-week high of $262.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.40.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.64% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DG shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Dollar General from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Dollar General from $258.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.85.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Articles

