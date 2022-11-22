Korea Investment CORP Sells 93,516 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Korea Investment CORP lessened its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 342,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 93,516 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.11% of Deere & Company worth $102,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 46,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,247,000 after buying an additional 6,557 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $14,541,000. First National Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 2,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $187,000. Institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on DE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $335.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $393.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $407.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Deere & Company Price Performance

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.11, for a total transaction of $398,628.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,536,534.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.11, for a total value of $398,628.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,536,534.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total transaction of $2,686,300.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,413,059.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,019 shares of company stock valued at $5,516,276 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $413.60. 72,690 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,625,656. The stock has a market cap of $124.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $374.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $353.01. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $283.81 and a 12 month high of $446.76.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.64 by ($0.48). Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The company had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 22.59%.

Deere & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Further Reading

