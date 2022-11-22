Korea Investment CORP Sells 73,255 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Korea Investment CORP cut its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,068 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 73,255 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $112,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 167.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 119,298 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $72,657,000 after acquiring an additional 74,723 shares in the last quarter. BBR Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 48.2% during the second quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 532 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Lcnb Corp boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 859 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Performance

BlackRock stock traded up $10.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $734.01. 10,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 941,060. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $626.50 and its 200-day moving average is $641.09. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $503.12 and a 12-month high of $939.41.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.82. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other news, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total value of $3,054,969.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,433,997.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total value of $10,009,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 549,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,500,654.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total value of $3,054,969.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,433,997.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,900 shares of company stock valued at $14,067,231. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on BLK shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group lowered shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $700.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $540.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $701.54.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

