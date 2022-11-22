Korea Investment CORP Reduces Stock Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 744,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 47,169 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.17% of Crown Castle worth $125,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 8.1% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 19,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Crown Castle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,539,000. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership raised its position in Crown Castle by 7.4% during the second quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 46,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,810,000 after acquiring an additional 3,182 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the second quarter valued at about $876,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 147.9% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Crown Castle news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $123.50 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,568,820.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $123.50 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,568,820.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matthew Thornton III acquired 1,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $123.78 per share, with a total value of $150,392.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,096.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $138.42. The stock had a trading volume of 38,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,726,009. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.83. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.71 and a twelve month high of $209.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.94 billion, a PE ratio of 37.15 and a beta of 0.60.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 23.47%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. Analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. This is a positive change from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 158.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CCI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Crown Castle from $166.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Crown Castle from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $160.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $195.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.27.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

