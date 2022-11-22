Korea Investment CORP Increases Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,739,596 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,089,721 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in AT&T were worth $141,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of T. SWS Partners purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T in the second quarter worth $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 52.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of T stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.91. 595,269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,050,876. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.97 and a 200 day moving average of $18.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $21.53. The firm has a market cap of $134.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.61.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

T has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Truist Financial upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James upgraded AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

