Korea Investment CORP Has $272.68 Million Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Korea Investment CORP lessened its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 501,917 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 21,461 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 0.8% of Korea Investment CORP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.13% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $272,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,457,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,580,667,000 after purchasing an additional 354,211 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,256,878 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,333,025,000 after buying an additional 104,324 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,045,569 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,208,216,000 after buying an additional 32,043 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,041,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,206,529,000 after buying an additional 108,347 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,924,889 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,045,754,000 after buying an additional 145,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $678.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $715.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $711.00 to $696.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $619.00.

TMO traded up $2.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $538.65. 14,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,821,721. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $475.77 and a one year high of $672.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.26 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $518.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $541.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 6.75%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.16, for a total value of $3,994,596.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,784,945.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.45, for a total value of $3,997,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,768,537.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.16, for a total transaction of $3,994,596.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,784,945.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,300 shares of company stock valued at $13,091,386 in the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

