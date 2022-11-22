Korea Investment CORP Has $187.14 Million Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 390,455 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,749 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 0.6% of Korea Investment CORP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $187,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 256.5% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 28,204 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $13,518,000 after acquiring an additional 20,292 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 32,957 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $15,796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. BBR Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 3,127 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 484 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 47,565 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $22,797,000 after buying an additional 11,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total value of $991,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,819,589.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total transaction of $483,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,606,142.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total value of $991,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,819,589.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,134,235 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on COST. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Costco Wholesale from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $490.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $565.54.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $6.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $530.06. The stock had a trading volume of 34,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,064,988. The firm has a market cap of $234.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.72. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $406.51 and a 12 month high of $612.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $490.79 and its 200 day moving average is $497.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.40%.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

