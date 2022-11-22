Korea Investment CORP Boosts Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,160,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290,883 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for 1.1% of Korea Investment CORP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $356,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 51,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,406,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 7,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 157,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,803,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $134,296,000 after purchasing an additional 24,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 6,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XOM. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.52.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $2.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.34. 392,052 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,648,550. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $57.96 and a 52 week high of $114.66.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.71%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $276,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,801,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

