Korea Investment CORP Acquires 59,562 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 632,140 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,562 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.10% of Union Pacific worth $134,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 92.3% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE UNP traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $213.20. The stock had a trading volume of 65,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,923,498. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.70 and a 52-week high of $278.94. The stock has a market cap of $131.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $202.63 and a 200 day moving average of $215.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UNP. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Union Pacific from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Argus cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $234.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Teresa Finley purchased 1,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,798.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

