Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Shares Purchased by Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc.

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 383.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,200 shares during the quarter. Knight-Swift Transportation accounts for 0.1% of Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $3,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 36,839 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. 89.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KNX. Raymond James decreased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.69.

Knight-Swift Transportation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KNX traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.63. The company had a trading volume of 24,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,240,201. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.50 and a twelve month high of $62.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is currently 9.01%.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

Featured Articles

