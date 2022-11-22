KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Purchased by Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in KLA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Win Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of KLA by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLAC traded down $1.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $370.80. 11,265 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,781,621. The stock has a market cap of $52.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $320.91 and a 200 day moving average of $336.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $250.20 and a 52 week high of $457.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 23.49%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KLAC shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on KLA from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on KLA to $374.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays cut their target price on KLA from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on KLA from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $378.28.

In other KLA news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total transaction of $1,010,672.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,117.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $2,786,971.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,073,981.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total value of $1,010,672.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,117.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

