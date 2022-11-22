Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Trims Stock Holdings in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership trimmed its holdings in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 346,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,689 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Gerdau were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GGB. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Gerdau in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA purchased a new position in Gerdau in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Gerdau in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gerdau in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Gerdau in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gerdau alerts:

Gerdau Stock Performance

Gerdau stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 351,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,270,986. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.25. Gerdau S.A. has a 12-month low of $3.94 and a 12-month high of $6.62. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.67, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.51.

Gerdau Dividend Announcement

Gerdau Profile

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.404 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. Gerdau’s payout ratio is 36.13%.

(Get Rating)

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services. The company operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business segments. It offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; finished industrial products, including commercial rolled-steel bars, and light profiles and wires; agricultural products that include stakes and smooth wire products; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gerdau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerdau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.