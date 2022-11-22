Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Trims Stock Holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lowered its stake in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,221 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership owned about 0.06% of Acuity Brands worth $2,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 2,926.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 766 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 796 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Acuity Brands Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Acuity Brands stock traded up $2.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $190.14. 949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,364. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.71 and a 1 year high of $220.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $172.35 and its 200 day moving average is $170.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.54.

Acuity Brands Announces Dividend

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 4th. The electronics maker reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.34. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is currently 4.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AYI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Acuity Brands from $181.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen lowered their target price on Acuity Brands from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Acuity Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.43.

Acuity Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, RELOC Wiring Solutions, and OPTOTRONIC brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.