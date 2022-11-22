Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Sells 539 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership trimmed its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,981 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 539 shares during the quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MU. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 35,314,215 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,750,624,000 after purchasing an additional 7,894,757 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,193,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,585,436,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380,205 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 488.4% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,717,529 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $211,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255,694 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,028,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 293.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,854,494 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $144,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Micron Technology to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.97.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

MU traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.47. 80,068 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,375,530. The firm has a market cap of $62.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.29 and its 200 day moving average is $59.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $48.45 and a one year high of $98.45.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.