Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Reduces Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership reduced its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,307 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,132 shares during the quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $4,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 25.6% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 60,188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,158,000 after acquiring an additional 12,269 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 10.2% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 18.2% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 10,364 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.5% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on ISRG. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $319.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.05.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $260.11. The company had a trading volume of 4,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,525,391. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $218.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.69, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.38. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $180.07 and a one year high of $369.21.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total value of $1,343,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,570.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total value of $1,678,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,522.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total transaction of $1,343,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,570.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 72,953 shares of company stock worth $15,867,996. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

