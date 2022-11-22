Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Makes New $4.01 Million Investment in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 63,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,006,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth approximately $769,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 4.6% in the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 85,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 10.1% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 23,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 97,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,192,000 after acquiring an additional 13,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at $278,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded up $1.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.94. The company had a trading volume of 43,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,007,609. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $59.35 and a twelve month high of $96.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.54 and its 200-day moving average is $69.61.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,463 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $117,098.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,312.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,463 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $117,098.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,312.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 132,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total transaction of $10,338,194.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 31,159,531 shares in the company, valued at $2,439,479,681.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 601,293 shares of company stock valued at $47,659,759 over the last three months. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SCHW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.92.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.