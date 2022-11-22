Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Has $3.63 Million Holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,897 shares during the quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $3,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. William Allan LLC boosted its stake in Service Co. International by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. William Allan LLC now owns 17,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Service Co. International by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Service Co. International by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 32,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Service Co. International by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Service Co. International by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on SCI. Truist Financial began coverage on Service Co. International in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Service Co. International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Service Co. International Price Performance

Service Co. International stock traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $70.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,713. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.08. Service Co. International has a twelve month low of $56.85 and a twelve month high of $75.11.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $977.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.87 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 36.22% and a net margin of 16.48%. Equities analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is presently 24.04%.

Service Co. International announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $350.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Service Co. International

In other news, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total transaction of $1,432,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,326 shares in the company, valued at $2,315,834.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 11,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total value of $742,003.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,937 shares in the company, valued at $311,820.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total value of $1,432,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,315,834.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,048 shares of company stock worth $2,875,513 over the last 90 days. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Featured Articles

