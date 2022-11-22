Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Has $3.07 Million Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership decreased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,603 shares during the quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $3,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MMC. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 84.5% during the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 206.5% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $169.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,642,836. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.80 and a 52 week high of $183.14. The stock has a market cap of $84.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $157.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.43.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.44%.

MMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.73.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

