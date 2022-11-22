Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Has $2.84 Million Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership reduced its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,589 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 38,445 shares during the quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in HP were worth $2,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 9.6% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 65,637 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,152,000 after buying an additional 5,759 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 4.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,234,923 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $73,261,000 after buying an additional 93,743 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 10.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,441 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 5.8% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 14,803 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 21.7% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 14,064 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at HP

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $857,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,049,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

HP Stock Performance

NYSE:HPQ traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.37. 143,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,139,922. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.38. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.08 and a fifty-two week high of $41.47.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The computer maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.04. HP had a negative return on equity of 220.16% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $14.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HPQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Evercore ISI cut their target price on HP to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays cut their target price on HP from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Cowen cut their target price on HP from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on HP in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.93.

About HP

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Stories

