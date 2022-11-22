Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Has $2.62 Million Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,227 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,242 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in F. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor by 14.6% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,339 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor by 35.4% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 30,818 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 8,055 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor by 18.4% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 106,262 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 16,519 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Ford Motor by 20.0% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 13,480 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 112.1% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 10,504 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 5,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $416,599.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 224,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,942.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ford Motor Price Performance

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Ford Motor to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.07.

F stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.12. 288,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,386,856. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.33. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $25.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.42.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $37.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.27%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also

