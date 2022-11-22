Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Cuts Position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 61,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 919 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $3,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SEE. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 6.8% during the second quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 31,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 6,200.0% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 334.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,452,510. The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.83. Sealed Air Co. has a twelve month low of $41.24 and a twelve month high of $70.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.57%.

In other news, SVP Sergio A. Pupkin purchased 1,000 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.33 per share, with a total value of $44,330.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 46,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,072,338.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Sergio A. Pupkin acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.33 per share, for a total transaction of $44,330.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,072,338.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry R. Keizer acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.25 per share, for a total transaction of $27,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,147,155.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 3,700 shares of company stock valued at $176,579 over the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SEE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sealed Air from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.45.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

