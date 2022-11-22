Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Buys Shares of 75,000 Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 75,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,381,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 162,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 774.0% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 94,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 84,094 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 803.7% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,215,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,700 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 53,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Minot Capital LP purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the second quarter worth approximately $22,770,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Z has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Zillow Group from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Zillow Group from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Insider Transactions at Zillow Group

Zillow Group Stock Down 1.4 %

In other news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 3,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $139,949.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 15,948 shares in the company, valued at $598,209.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 9,515 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total value of $295,916.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 68,554 shares in the company, valued at $2,132,029.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 3,731 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $139,949.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 15,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,209.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 40,443 shares of company stock worth $1,436,184 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,900,052. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.14 and a 1 year high of $65.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.47. The company has a current ratio of 12.09, a quick ratio of 12.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $483.00 million for the quarter.

Zillow Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

Further Reading

