Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Shares Up 4.7%

Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) were up 4.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.28 and last traded at $4.24. Approximately 282,645 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 20,338,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.05.

KGC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Kinross Gold in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Kinross Gold from C$9.25 to C$8.25 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.98.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -30.77%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KGC. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 146,672,975 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $525,083,000 after acquiring an additional 61,068,468 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP boosted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 76,878,243 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $451,663,000 after buying an additional 17,569,586 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Kinross Gold by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,405,857 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $283,526,000 after acquiring an additional 14,955,650 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Kinross Gold by 4.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,115,866 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $165,876,000 after buying an additional 1,717,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,536,258 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $102,160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931,500 shares during the last quarter. 55.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinross Gold Corp. engages in the production, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its mining operations are in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. The firm operates through the following business segments: Fort Knox, Round Mountain, Bald Mountain, Kupol, Paracatu, Tasiast, Chirano, and Corporate & Other.

