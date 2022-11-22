Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$33.96.

Several research analysts have recently commented on KEY shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Keyera from C$35.50 to C$32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Keyera from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. CSFB cut their price target on Keyera from C$38.00 to C$35.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. CIBC dropped their price target on Keyera from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Keyera from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Shares of KEY stock opened at C$28.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$6.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$29.05 and its 200 day moving average is C$30.89. Keyera has a twelve month low of C$26.34 and a twelve month high of C$35.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.30.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.58%.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

