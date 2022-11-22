KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of KemPharm in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of KemPharm from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of KemPharm in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of KemPharm from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KemPharm presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $17.25.

KMPH opened at $4.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.10, a quick ratio of 10.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. KemPharm has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $9.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.28.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMPH. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in KemPharm in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in KemPharm in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in KemPharm in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in KemPharm in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in KemPharm in the third quarter valued at $88,000. 20.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KemPharm, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company utilizes its Ligand Activated Therapy technology to generate improved prodrug versions of FDA-approved drugs, as well as to generate prodrug versions of existing compounds that may have applications for new disease indications.

