Kelly J. Kennedy Sells 3,933 Shares of The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) Stock

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) CFO Kelly J. Kennedy sold 3,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total transaction of $11,405.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 614,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,781,354. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Honest Stock Down 3.8 %
Shares of HNST traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.80. 11,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,183,087. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.42. The Honest Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.54 and a 52-week high of $8.85. The company has a market cap of $259.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 0.48.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HNST. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Honest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Honest by 375.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 11,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Honest by 160.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 9,541 shares in the last quarter. 43.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Honest
The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.
