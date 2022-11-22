Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 8,152 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 583,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,152 shares during the quarter. Sabra Health Care REIT accounts for approximately 1.0% of Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $8,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 161.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,097,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148,985 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 18.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,035,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,213,000 after buying an additional 1,840,939 shares during the period. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the first quarter valued at $22,722,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 437.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,616,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,732,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,695,000 after buying an additional 1,017,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBRA traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.49. 50,326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,629,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -156.50 and a beta of 1.29. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.44 and a twelve month high of $16.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.61%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,500.00%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SBRA. Bank of America downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

As of March 31, 2022, Sabra's investment portfolio included 416 real estate properties held for investment. This consists of (i) 279 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 59 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 50 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 13 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a sales-type lease, 16 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) two mortgage loans, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 13 other loans), seven preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture.

