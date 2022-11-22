Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 34,982 Shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC cut its holdings in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 393,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 34,982 shares during the period. CareTrust REIT comprises 0.9% of Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.41% of CareTrust REIT worth $7,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 297.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CareTrust REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in CareTrust REIT by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in CareTrust REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. 83.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

CareTrust REIT Price Performance

CareTrust REIT stock remained flat at $18.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 6,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,485. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.90 and a twelve month high of $23.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -473.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.08.

CareTrust REIT Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is -2,750.00%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CTRE shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.92.

About CareTrust REIT

(Get Rating)

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.