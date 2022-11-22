Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 3,200 Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lowered its position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 298,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Virtu Financial comprises about 0.9% of Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of Virtu Financial worth $6,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Virtu Financial during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Virtu Financial during the second quarter worth about $35,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Virtu Financial during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Virtu Financial during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Virtu Financial during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VIRT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Virtu Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Virtu Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial Price Performance

In related news, Director Joanne Minieri bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.63 per share, for a total transaction of $90,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,311.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 42.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of VIRT stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.89. The stock had a trading volume of 24,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,221. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $38.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.28.

Virtu Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is presently 31.79%.

Virtu Financial Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

