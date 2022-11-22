Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 2,792 Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,792 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of MDU Resources Group worth $4,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDU. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 99.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,410,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199,575 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the second quarter worth about $49,995,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 12.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,468,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $415,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716,930 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 55.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,852,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,372,000 after acquiring an additional 659,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 98.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,030,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,461,000 after acquiring an additional 509,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

MDU Resources Group Stock Up 0.9 %

MDU Resources Group stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.87. The stock had a trading volume of 10,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,189. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.72. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.92 and a 12-month high of $32.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.30.

MDU Resources Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a $0.2225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This is a boost from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is 52.41%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of MDU Resources Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of MDU Resources Group to $31.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as operates 3,500 miles of transmission lines and 4,800 miles of distribution lines.

