Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 2,541 Shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,071 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,541 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son were worth $4,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,585,072 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,752,000 after acquiring an additional 214,939 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 986,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,392,000 after buying an additional 6,178 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 969,307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,233,000 after buying an additional 109,251 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 743,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,678,000 after buying an additional 40,872 shares during the period. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,279,000.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Stock Up 0.5 %

NTB stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.49. 298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,869. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.55. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a 1-year low of $28.67 and a 1-year high of $41.69.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Announces Dividend

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son ( NYSE:NTB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.05. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 23.02%. The company had revenue of $141.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

