Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Lowers Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC reduced its stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,058 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of NRG Energy worth $4,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 206.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 3,223.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. 95.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NRG Energy Price Performance

NYSE NRG traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.20. The company had a trading volume of 25,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,677,736. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.91 and a 52 week high of $47.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.89.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.77%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NRG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NRG Energy from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on NRG Energy from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on NRG Energy from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.17.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

