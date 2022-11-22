Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC cut its position in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $4,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 7.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 7,832 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 389.5% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 24,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 19,480 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 11.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 9,363 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $419,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 16.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson downgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of First Bancorp from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Insider Activity

First Bancorp Stock Performance

In other First Bancorp news, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. purchased 928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.40 per share, with a total value of $43,059.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,683.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 705 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total value of $26,578.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $455,302.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. acquired 928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.40 per share, for a total transaction of $43,059.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,213 shares in the company, valued at $566,683.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FBNC traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 647 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,719. First Bancorp has a 1-year low of $32.90 and a 1-year high of $49.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.11.

First Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.35%.

First Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

