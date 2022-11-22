KBR (NYSE:KBR) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of KBR from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of KBR from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of KBR to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of KBR from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Shares of NYSE KBR opened at $50.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.23 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.43. KBR has a 52-week low of $41.69 and a 52-week high of $56.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. KBR’s payout ratio is currently 45.71%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KBR. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in KBR in the third quarter worth $36,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in KBR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in KBR during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in KBR during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in KBR by 394.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

