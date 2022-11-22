Katrina O’connell Sells 31,294 Shares of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Stock

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) CFO Katrina O’connell sold 31,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $438,116.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:GPS traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $14.67. The company had a trading volume of 13,255,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,738,306. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.29 and a 200 day moving average of $10.04. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 91.76 and a beta of 1.80. The Gap, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.79 and a 52-week high of $23.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.70. GAP had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 0.35%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Gap, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 375.02%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GPS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of GAP from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their target price on GAP from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Cowen lowered their price target on GAP from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com raised GAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of GAP from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.84.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in GAP by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 324,280 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,566,000 after buying an additional 50,463 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in GAP in the 1st quarter valued at $348,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of GAP by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,138,643 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $44,192,000 after purchasing an additional 415,813 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of GAP by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in GAP by 104.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 445,547 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,273,000 after purchasing an additional 227,512 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

