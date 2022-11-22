Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) PT Raised to CHF 63 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 62 to CHF 63 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on JBAXY. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 58 to CHF 59 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 61 to CHF 62 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Julius Bär Gruppe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.25.

Julius Bär Gruppe Price Performance

JBAXY traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.12. 29,090 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,571. Julius Bär Gruppe has a 52-week low of $8.17 and a 52-week high of $13.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.65.

Julius Bär Gruppe Company Profile

Julius Bär Gruppe AG provides wealth management solutions in Switzerland, Europe, Americas, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions include discretionary mandates, investment advisory mandates, securities execution and advisory, foreign exchange and precious metals, family office services, Lombard lending, structured products, global custody, real estate advisory and financing, and wealth planning.

