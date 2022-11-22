Joystick (JOY) Trading Down 4.9% Over Last 7 Days

Joystick (JOY) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. During the last week, Joystick has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Joystick token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.55 or 0.00003378 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Joystick has a market cap of $109.29 million and $190,444.63 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Joystick alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16,176.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00010773 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00007892 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00038098 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00040276 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006104 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00021191 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.10 or 0.00229341 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Joystick Token Profile

Joystick (JOY) is a token. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official message board is joystickgaming.io/content. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. Joystick’s official website is joystickgaming.io.

Buying and Selling Joystick

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.5550482 USD and is up 1.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $156,816.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joystick should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Joystick using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Joystick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Joystick and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.