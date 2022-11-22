Joshua Horowitz Buys 4,000 Shares of Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) Stock

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) Director Joshua Horowitz purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.24 per share, for a total transaction of $36,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 253,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,345,435.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Joshua Horowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 21st, Joshua Horowitz acquired 710 shares of Limbach stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.52 per share, for a total transaction of $6,759.20.

Limbach Trading Up 9.4 %

Shares of Limbach stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.56. The company had a trading volume of 182,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,094. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $110.57 million, a PE ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.90. Limbach Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $10.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Limbach ( NASDAQ:LMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.11. Limbach had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $122.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Limbach Holdings, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Limbach in a research note on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Limbach

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Limbach by 33.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 240,664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 60,224 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Limbach by 8.4% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,060,724 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,372,000 after acquiring an additional 82,102 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Limbach by 4.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 431,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 16,924 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Limbach during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Limbach during the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. 36.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Limbach

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated building systems solutions company in the United States. It operates in two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the design, prefabrication, installation, management, and maintenance of mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and control systems, as well as heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC) system.

