Jacob J. Schatz Sells 2,000 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total value of $253,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,732.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Electronic Arts Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Electronic Arts stock traded down $2.22 on Monday, reaching $127.86. 1,846,881 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,249,302. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.24 and a fifty-two week high of $142.79.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 23.68%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EA. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 8.2% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 21.1% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,887 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 37,530 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $4,748,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 19.5% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 80.1% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

EA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Atlantic Securities downgraded Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com raised Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.76.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

