Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.25-5.65 for the period.

Jack in the Box Stock Performance

Shares of JACK stock opened at $84.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.26. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.66. Jack in the Box has a fifty-two week low of $54.80 and a fifty-two week high of $98.80.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JACK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Jack in the Box from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Jack in the Box from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen raised their price objective on Jack in the Box from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Jack in the Box from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $92.21.

Institutional Trading of Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Jack in the Box by 136.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,512 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Jack in the Box in the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Jack in the Box by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,999 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. 99.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.