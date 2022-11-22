Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.25-5.65 for the period.
Jack in the Box Stock Performance
Shares of JACK stock opened at $84.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.26. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.66. Jack in the Box has a fifty-two week low of $54.80 and a fifty-two week high of $98.80.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
JACK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Jack in the Box from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Jack in the Box from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen raised their price objective on Jack in the Box from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Jack in the Box from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $92.21.
Institutional Trading of Jack in the Box
Jack in the Box Company Profile
Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
