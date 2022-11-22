iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Shares Gap Down to $21.24

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.24, but opened at $20.35. iTeos Therapeutics shares last traded at $20.97, with a volume of 3,101 shares traded.

iTeos Therapeutics Trading Down 6.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $710.53 million, a P/E ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iTeos Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $67,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About iTeos Therapeutics

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

