iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Holdings Decreased by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,823 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 39,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 37,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 41,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 32,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVW opened at $61.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.95. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $55.30 and a 12 month high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

