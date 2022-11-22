iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,889 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 3.4% of Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $26,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,974,000 after buying an additional 4,405 shares in the last quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 215,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC now owns 86,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,337,000 after buying an additional 23,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.0% in the first quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 235,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,069,000 after purchasing an additional 30,842 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $2.85 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $399.11. The stock had a trading volume of 75,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,406,596. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $482.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $379.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $393.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

