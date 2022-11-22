iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Lifted by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,204 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Claro Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Apeiron RIA LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 598.6% in the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 9,273 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 417.9% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $2.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $399.00. 82,893 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,406,596. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $379.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $393.07. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

