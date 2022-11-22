iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 306.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,731 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 61.4% during the second quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $154.74 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $145.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.78. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $134.09 and a 12-month high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.