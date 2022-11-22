iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Lcnb Corp

Lcnb Corp cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 575.4% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.34. The company had a trading volume of 270,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,051,424. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $54.61 and a 52 week high of $80.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.46 and its 200 day moving average is $62.75.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

