iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Purchased by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 423.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 43,130 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $997,128,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 190.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,780,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $139,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480,076 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 41,899,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,543,176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300,878 shares during the period. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $73,660,000. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,469,000. 59.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of IAU stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.08. 51,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,786,273. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $30.69 and a 1 year high of $39.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.91 and a 200 day moving average of $33.21.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.