iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) Holdings Cut by First Interstate Bank

First Interstate Bank reduced its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,948,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,499 shares during the period. iShares China Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 5.0% of First Interstate Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. First Interstate Bank owned 1.12% of iShares China Large-Cap ETF worth $66,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FXI. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 7,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FXI traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,548,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,953,355. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.98. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $20.87 and a one year high of $40.45.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

