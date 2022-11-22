iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Stock Position Decreased by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 58.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 68,095 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.7% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. MY Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,166,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 27,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 8,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT traded up $0.88 on Tuesday, reaching $100.94. 342,442 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,794,695. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.08 and its 200-day moving average is $109.53. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.85 and a fifty-two week high of $155.12.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a $0.236 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%.

(Get Rating)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.