iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Shares Gap Up to $2.84

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.84, but opened at $2.96. iQIYI shares last traded at $2.61, with a volume of 194,496 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark reduced their price target on iQIYI from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of iQIYI from $6.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Macquarie started coverage on iQIYI in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $2.80 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on iQIYI in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.80 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.09.

iQIYI Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 0.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iQIYI

iQIYI ( NASDAQ:IQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. iQIYI had a negative net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 48.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that iQIYI, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IQ. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iQIYI during the third quarter worth $7,409,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in iQIYI by 33.2% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,965,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731,725 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of iQIYI by 254.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,345,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,052,000 after buying an additional 2,401,100 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of iQIYI by 109,140.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,375,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,979,000 after buying an additional 2,373,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in iQIYI in the second quarter valued at $7,980,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.85% of the company’s stock.

About iQIYI

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

